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TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE: WHAT IS GOING ON?
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61 views • January 22, 2022
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This video contains some images and videos sourced from pixabay.com linked below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-light-pollution-night-day-27168/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-cosmos-planet-globus-28531/
https://pixabay.com/videos/abstract-particles-tunnel-bokeh-27726/
https://pixabay.com/videos/snow-snowfall-forest-2506/
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/01/21/to-good-to-be-true-what-is-going-on/
Donate via Crypto:
LiteCoin: ltc1q kxfz 90at tgfn 49zp 2pg4 3053 vamm au3c dlpghl
BitCoin: bc1qx za52 nnwc fsag vlch sydf 8qwq dr45 9rce 682ev
BitcoinCash: qqn4v mal9 snfu y95w jnns 8j3z h8vx 7msx y0d7 tslph
Ethereum: 0x131 52f5 ea3E f9a1 DA1a 972f 8801 93D0 5a60 8BE81
Ethereum Classic: 0xd4b 02d9 E2ed a0A6 0ffe 9Bd4 e330 3B54 F14A 6465E
Monero: 47QCAhDBYWM3gi7GD8cSJuZixF8Keaf2AiWX238MgodFdvo2sF8Q9zoZ9NsuidiNk4hnC3eUvR2c9Ri7Nc2M9SVQAWSuBwW
Dogecoin: DFfLH e4Ri b7b9 2oKf 8U6f QhTT 9bEh QH9wX
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
This video contains some images and videos sourced from pixabay.com linked below:
https://pixabay.com/videos/planet-earth-world-planets-2118/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-light-pollution-night-day-27168/
https://pixabay.com/videos/earth-cosmos-planet-globus-28531/
https://pixabay.com/videos/abstract-particles-tunnel-bokeh-27726/
https://pixabay.com/videos/snow-snowfall-forest-2506/
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