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UK Column News - 16th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 16th October 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/CQgv29PDMC8
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.28 - It Will All End In Tears: - The nonsense of the traffic light tiered threat system which reveals there is no low level threat.
Sources:
********
UK Government Tiered Threat Scale: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201015043108/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/local-covid-alert-levels-what-you-need-to-know
04:08 - The Joint Biosecurity Centre: - The creation of the new national biosecurity State.
Sources:
********
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/10/13/opaque-and-aloof-dangers-of-the-new-covid-bio-security-complex/
UK Government JBC Statement: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/joint-biosecurity-centre
06:21 - Andy Burnham & The Fake Northern Rebellion: - The creation of "stakeholder" democracy.
Sources:
********
BBC Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201017181804/https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54566717
Metropolis: - https://www.metropolis.org/
The Global Parliament Of Mayors: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/global-parliament-mayors-and-abolition-electorate
11:15 - Some Truth from the MSM: - highlighting how the media narrative is being spun by some MSM outlets to create the narrative to support lockdown policies.
Sources:
********
Mail Article: -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8845533/Coronavirus-Soaring-infections-death-rates-claims-justify-lockdowns.html
22:45 - The Great Barrington Declaration Response: - Looking at the Jon Snow Memorandum and the anti scientific falacy of the "scientific consensus"
Sources:
********
John Snow Memorandum: - https://www.johnsnowmemo.com/
Lancet Article: -
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32153-X/fulltext
Dr Nisreen Alwan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Dr2NisreenAlwan/status/1316775226294894593
Matt Hancock Parliamentary Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-10-13/debates/1081EDA2-9232-4C9E-9B01-4D5879390AAF/PublicHealthCoronavirusRegulations?highlight="herd%20immunity%20is%20a%20flawed%20goal"#contribution-EE13DD22-C15B-4A14-8468-EE83D980AC1A
29:07 - Only A Circuit Breaker will Work? - How unscientific terms are used to force selected (corrupt) science to create a technocracy.
Sources:
********
Contradictory Mail Article: -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8832933/Coronavirus-intensive-care-units-breaking-point-wards-up.html
35:24 - Matt Hancock and Vitamin D - highlighting the misleading of parliament by the Health Secretary
Sources:
********
Hancock's False Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-21/debates/20092111000001/Covid-19Update?highlight="appear%20to%20have%20any%20impact"#contribution-95F098D1-9CC9-4F08-8CD8-8920EAF34279
The Big Vitamin D Mistake Paper: -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28768407/
COVID 19 Vitamin D Guidance: -
https://in-this-together.com/ukc/CV19VitD.pdf
41:09: - Covert Human Intelligence Surveillance Bill: - "A full on fascist takeover?"
Sources:
********
Previous UK Column Examining the CHIS Bill: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-28th-september-2020
James Brokenshire Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-10-05/debates/DF29B1ED-6BB3-414A-A65E-53CD4BAB694A/CovertHumanIntelligenceSources(CriminalConduct)Bill?highlight="that%20they%20need%20to%20keep%20us%20safe"#contribution-155B14FE-42E8-47CF-B372-D5367B154FB4
Equality and Human Rights Commission: -
https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-human-rights-work/what-does-brexit-mean-equality-and-human-rights-uk
Independent Article: -
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/human-rights-act-new-bill-law-government-geoffrey-cox-a9332386.html
Dan Carden Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/DanCardenMP/status/1316688726857338880
Spectator Article: -
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-terrifying-consequences-of-the-licence-to-kill-bill
51:00 - Social Media Response To Astrazeneca Vaccine
Sources:
********
Dominic Raab - Statement on Radio 4: -
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/news/national/raab-accuses-russia-of-shabby-disinformation-over-coronavirus-vaccine-14471/
52:58 - U.S. Presidential Election - Direct evidence of social media platforms meddling in U.S. election. Imposing sactions on the electorate.
Sources:
********
NY Post: -
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
21stCenturyWire: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/11/26/hunting-for-hunter-new-ukraine-evidence-reveals-biden-burisma-bond-scandal-tied-to-us-firm/
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/CQgv29PDMC8
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00.28 - It Will All End In Tears: - The nonsense of the traffic light tiered threat system which reveals there is no low level threat.
Sources:
********
UK Government Tiered Threat Scale: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201015043108/https://www.gov.uk/guidance/local-covid-alert-levels-what-you-need-to-know
04:08 - The Joint Biosecurity Centre: - The creation of the new national biosecurity State.
Sources:
********
21stCenturyWire Article: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/10/13/opaque-and-aloof-dangers-of-the-new-covid-bio-security-complex/
UK Government JBC Statement: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/joint-biosecurity-centre
06:21 - Andy Burnham & The Fake Northern Rebellion: - The creation of "stakeholder" democracy.
Sources:
********
BBC Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201017181804/https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54566717
Metropolis: - https://www.metropolis.org/
The Global Parliament Of Mayors: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/global-parliament-mayors-and-abolition-electorate
11:15 - Some Truth from the MSM: - highlighting how the media narrative is being spun by some MSM outlets to create the narrative to support lockdown policies.
Sources:
********
Mail Article: -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8845533/Coronavirus-Soaring-infections-death-rates-claims-justify-lockdowns.html
22:45 - The Great Barrington Declaration Response: - Looking at the Jon Snow Memorandum and the anti scientific falacy of the "scientific consensus"
Sources:
********
John Snow Memorandum: - https://www.johnsnowmemo.com/
Lancet Article: -
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)32153-X/fulltext
Dr Nisreen Alwan Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/Dr2NisreenAlwan/status/1316775226294894593
Matt Hancock Parliamentary Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-10-13/debates/1081EDA2-9232-4C9E-9B01-4D5879390AAF/PublicHealthCoronavirusRegulations?highlight="herd%20immunity%20is%20a%20flawed%20goal"#contribution-EE13DD22-C15B-4A14-8468-EE83D980AC1A
29:07 - Only A Circuit Breaker will Work? - How unscientific terms are used to force selected (corrupt) science to create a technocracy.
Sources:
********
Contradictory Mail Article: -
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8832933/Coronavirus-intensive-care-units-breaking-point-wards-up.html
35:24 - Matt Hancock and Vitamin D - highlighting the misleading of parliament by the Health Secretary
Sources:
********
Hancock's False Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-09-21/debates/20092111000001/Covid-19Update?highlight="appear%20to%20have%20any%20impact"#contribution-95F098D1-9CC9-4F08-8CD8-8920EAF34279
The Big Vitamin D Mistake Paper: -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28768407/
COVID 19 Vitamin D Guidance: -
https://in-this-together.com/ukc/CV19VitD.pdf
41:09: - Covert Human Intelligence Surveillance Bill: - "A full on fascist takeover?"
Sources:
********
Previous UK Column Examining the CHIS Bill: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-28th-september-2020
James Brokenshire Statement: -
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-10-05/debates/DF29B1ED-6BB3-414A-A65E-53CD4BAB694A/CovertHumanIntelligenceSources(CriminalConduct)Bill?highlight="that%20they%20need%20to%20keep%20us%20safe"#contribution-155B14FE-42E8-47CF-B372-D5367B154FB4
Equality and Human Rights Commission: -
https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-human-rights-work/what-does-brexit-mean-equality-and-human-rights-uk
Independent Article: -
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/human-rights-act-new-bill-law-government-geoffrey-cox-a9332386.html
Dan Carden Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/DanCardenMP/status/1316688726857338880
Spectator Article: -
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-terrifying-consequences-of-the-licence-to-kill-bill
51:00 - Social Media Response To Astrazeneca Vaccine
Sources:
********
Dominic Raab - Statement on Radio 4: -
https://www.kentonline.co.uk/news/national/raab-accuses-russia-of-shabby-disinformation-over-coronavirus-vaccine-14471/
52:58 - U.S. Presidential Election - Direct evidence of social media platforms meddling in U.S. election. Imposing sactions on the electorate.
Sources:
********
NY Post: -
https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/
21stCenturyWire: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/11/26/hunting-for-hunter-new-ukraine-evidence-reveals-biden-burisma-bond-scandal-tied-to-us-firm/
Keywords
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