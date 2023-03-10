https://gettr.com/post/p2apgsj06a9

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 The Maryland House of Delegates Matt Morgan @MattMorgan29A and Kathy Szeliga: The big push for 100% renewable energy in Maryland is ridiculous. Because if you don't control your energy, you don't control your country. The CCP is not adhering to any kind of Paris Climate Accord with polluting China. The Communist party has been lying to the whole world





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 马里兰众议院众议员马特·摩根和凯西·施利加：马里兰州大力推动100%可再生能源是荒谬的。如果不能掌控自己的能源，就无法掌控自己的国家。中共在中共国污染环境，并没有遵守任何巴黎气候协议。共产党一直就在欺骗全世界。





