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TRUNEWS HEADLINES WITH KERRY KINSEY - JANUARY 21, 2021 MIRROR
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100 views • January 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Radio host Pat Gray hammers Joe Biden for reversing President Trump’s stance on abortion, he says,“One of Biden’s first things is to restore federal funding for abortions in other countries; I thought he was a devout Catholic?”, Biden signs 10 executive orders related to Covid, On the "Corona Report’ Dr. Vernon Coleman says the Pandemic is a scam and he wants to laugh when people say, ‘follow the science,’ more medical experts say the vaccine is not necessary, the Pandemic is over and the PCR test is being misused.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-21-2021
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Radio host Pat Gray hammers Joe Biden for reversing President Trump’s stance on abortion, he says,“One of Biden’s first things is to restore federal funding for abortions in other countries; I thought he was a devout Catholic?”, Biden signs 10 executive orders related to Covid, On the "Corona Report’ Dr. Vernon Coleman says the Pandemic is a scam and he wants to laugh when people say, ‘follow the science,’ more medical experts say the vaccine is not necessary, the Pandemic is over and the PCR test is being misused.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-21-2021
https://www.trunews.com/
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