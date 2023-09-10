Create New Account
NATO's Days In Ukraine Are Numbered┃Russia Will Capture LYMAN and KUPYANSK before The Onset Of Frost
The Prisoner
Russian troops continue their rapid advance in the 'Kupyansk' direction. As events develop, the strategic plan of the Russian army becomes clear. Everything that is happening on the battlefield right now indicates that the Russians have set themselves the goal of ousting the Armed Forces of Ukraine beyond the 'Oskol' River. This maneuver will allow Russian troops to take control of the east of the Kharkiv region, the north of the DPR, and the western part of the LPR.

