Questions & Answers - Week 14 – You Have Heard it Said
Criterion
4 Subscribers
15 views
Published a day ago

The Sermon on the Mount Continues, and we cover the 2nd, 3rd and 4th antitheses — Lust, Divorce, taking of Oaths and Keeping your Word. We also recorded and uploaded the post-Bible Study Question and Answer on Brighteon:

Keywords
biblegodholy spiritjesuschristianityspiritual warfare5th generation warfare

