How to Handle a Downed Power Line Near Your Home

The next thing you know, there’s a power line lying dangerously close to your home. It can be a terrifying situation, but knowing how to respond is vital for your safety and that of others around you. Powerlines can carry deadly electric currents, and understanding what to do when one is downed could mean the difference between life and death. In this video, we’ll explore safe distances to maintain from fallen lines and provide essential steps you should take immediately after encountering such hazards. Your safety matters; let’s ensure you're prepared!