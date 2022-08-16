RTE Discussions #1: Discussion of Biomedical Science with Stuart Buck

Stuart Buck is the founder of the Good Science Project, with a background that includes as a Vice President at Arnold Ventures. He has been involved in making medical research grants.

https://goodscienceproject.org/about/stuart-buck/

---



Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack:

https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Support RTE by buying your copy of "Overcoming the COVID Darkness" through our affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3Ap3Fjx

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp2V_2S02t-F69FZdFRlMXw

Rokfin:

https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Twitter:

https://mobile.twitter.com/eduengineer/

Visit the Campfire Wiki:

https://www.campfire.wiki/