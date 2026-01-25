Sacred Geometry and the Secret Language of Sound

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sound creates form, and sacred geometry makes that process visible. Mandara Cromwell of CymaTechnologies joins us for a focused exploration of cymatics, resonance, and the geometric patterns formed by vibration. Sound organizes matter and standing waves and frequency produce recognizable shapes. Ancient temples, cathedrals, caves, and sacred spaces appear to have been designed with resonance and proportion in mind. Sound and geometry interact in the natural world.
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS - EPISODE 264:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/264-cymatics-good-vibrations-create-everything-color-form-sound/
MORE LINKS: