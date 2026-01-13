© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Alex Jones Show - 1/12/26
MUST-WATCH MONDAY FULL SHOW 1/12/26: Trump Admin Goes Nuclear, Launches Criminal Investigation of Private Federal Reserve! 47 Also Launches Multiple Populist Initiatives, Bans BlackRock From Buying Up Family Homes, Kills Taxes On Small Loan Interest! PLUS, Renowned Filmmaker/Journalist Joel Gilbert Joins The Broadcast To Share New Details Of Him Getting Thrown Out Eric Swalwell’s Town Hall! FINALLY, Radio Legend Dr. Michael Savage Joins Alex Jones To Cover The Latest Developments On Trump Admin, Iran, Venezuela, Greenland & Minnesota! PLEASE SHARE THIS TRANSMISSION!
