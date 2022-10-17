An American Song: Nazareth Road by Jeffy C. Edie

An advertisement for my political/fiction novel. Current and historical political commentary concerning the USA, mixed with a fictional story about an Irish Catholic American man born into a working poor family in the rustbelt and in the upper midwestern bible belt in Kalamazoo Michigan from 6 years old in 1960 and on.
Video recorded on July 4th, 2021
Amazon Ad for book http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0892JL8J6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.