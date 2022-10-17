An American Song: Nazareth Road by Jeffy C. Edie

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An advertisement for my political/fiction novel. Current and historical political commentary concerning the USA, mixed with a fictional story about an Irish Catholic American man born into a working poor family in the rustbelt and in the upper midwestern bible belt in Kalamazoo Michigan from 6 years old in 1960 and on.
Video recorded on July 4th, 2021
Amazon Ad for book http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0892JL8J6