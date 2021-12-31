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Breaking News Update with Alexandra Bruce | MSOM Ep. 406
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190 views • December 31, 2021
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews a brave doctor, effectively under a gag order who is speaking out about vaccine injuries to mothers and babies. In the main interview, Alexandra Bruce gives a breaking news update of the biggest stories of the day.
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Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Save up to 66% off at https://MyPillow.com with AMP888
https://GrillBlazer.com Save 10 Percent with AMP888
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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