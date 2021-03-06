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Vaccination Covid-19, le crime parfait • Part. 1/4
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45 views • March 06, 2021
Vaccination Covid-19, le crime parfait, est une synthèse de témoignages, d'informations, de faits, collectés et mis en forme par l'auteur, Olivier Probst.
Outre que ce film documentaire est un témoignage de la première heure sur le : « scandale du Covid-19 », comme n’hésite pas à nommer cette incroyable arnaque intellectuelle le Docteur et Avocat Reiner Fuellmich, ce film est également un formidable outil d’information pour aider à s’éveiller et à s’extraire de la matrice – dans laquelle ils sont maintenus artificiellement –, tous ceux qui sont abrutis par la propagande.

PS :
Pour plus de commodités, j’ai pris la liberté de scinder ce film en quatre parties, sans rien faire d’autre de dommageable pour son intégrité.

Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@olivierprobst:8

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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