© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccination Covid-19, le crime parfait • Part. 1/4
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • March 06, 2021
Vaccination Covid-19, le crime parfait, est une synthèse de témoignages, d'informations, de faits, collectés et mis en forme par l'auteur, Olivier Probst.
Outre que ce film documentaire est un témoignage de la première heure sur le : « scandale du Covid-19 », comme n’hésite pas à nommer cette incroyable arnaque intellectuelle le Docteur et Avocat Reiner Fuellmich, ce film est également un formidable outil d’information pour aider à s’éveiller et à s’extraire de la matrice – dans laquelle ils sont maintenus artificiellement –, tous ceux qui sont abrutis par la propagande.
PS :
Pour plus de commodités, j’ai pris la liberté de scinder ce film en quatre parties, sans rien faire d’autre de dommageable pour son intégrité.
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@olivierprobst:8
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Outre que ce film documentaire est un témoignage de la première heure sur le : « scandale du Covid-19 », comme n’hésite pas à nommer cette incroyable arnaque intellectuelle le Docteur et Avocat Reiner Fuellmich, ce film est également un formidable outil d’information pour aider à s’éveiller et à s’extraire de la matrice – dans laquelle ils sont maintenus artificiellement –, tous ceux qui sont abrutis par la propagande.
PS :
Pour plus de commodités, j’ai pris la liberté de scinder ce film en quatre parties, sans rien faire d’autre de dommageable pour son intégrité.
Source vidéo :
https://odysee.com/@olivierprobst:8
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.