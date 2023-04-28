Ukraine Update April 28, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥Last night a concentrated strike by long-range, sea-based high-precision weapons has been launched against the enemy reserves' deployment points.

The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralized. The movement of the AFU marines into the combat areas is forbidden.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Dvurechnaya, Figolyovka, Yagodnoye, Pershotravnyovoye and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

💥4 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been foiled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Olshana and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and 1 Grad MLRS.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of AFU units near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles 1 D-30 howitzer, and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments seized 4 neighborhoods in the north-western, western and south-western parts of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops restrain the enemy on the northern and southern outskirts of the city and support the actions of the assault units.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Stupochki, Chasov Yar and Kalinin. The Russian aviation have made 4 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 59 firing missions.

💥The enemy losses were over 400 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun.

◽️1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Nikolskoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored personnel carrier, Tor-M1 self-propelled air defense system, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

💥Ammunition depots of the 72nd AFU Mechanized Brigade have been destroyed close to Vodyanoye and Uglesborochnaya railway station (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery fire the enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 launching ramps of the AFU S-300 surface-to-air missile system, 1 German-manufactured Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft system, 2 motor vehicles, as well as 2 D-30 howitzers have been destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 87 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 109 areas.

◽️The command and control posts of the Ukrainian Yug Special Operations Forces, the AFU 110th Mechanized Brigade and the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade have been hit close to Cherkesskoye (Kherson region), Avdeevka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 Ukrainian air target detecting and tracking radars P-18 and ST-68 have been destroyed close to Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic)

✈️Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Lipovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 4 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

- Russian Defense Ministry