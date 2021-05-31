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God Owns the Land - Bruce Tyson - Psalm 24:1, Acts 17:26
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10 views • May 31, 2021
God gave the Canaanites' land to Israel. God took that land away from Israel and gave it to other nations. Right now, God's taking America's land away from us and giving it to our enemies. God owns the land. Read the transcript at https://brucetyson.com/god-owns-the-land/ as Bruce Tyson preaches Truth from God's Word.
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