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Trump and Evangelicals
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19 views • November 03, 2020
Amongst those who support Donald Trump as president of the United States, the majority are evangelical Christians... people who profess loudly to be followers of Jesus Christ. If you've watched other videos on A Voice in the Desert, you'll know what being a follower of Jesus is really all about. You don't need to read the gospels for very long to learn what Jesus said. Compare that to what Donald Trump says and does, and you'll see just how contrary to the teachings of Jesus the president is. So, why do evangelicals support Donald Trump? This video explains why.
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