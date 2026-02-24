BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THE DIFFERENT VIEWS OF THE END TIMES | 2-24-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
413 views • 2 days ago

Show #2607


Show Notes:


Support Eileen: https://secure.anedot.com/tesch-for-senate/8819664e-2dc8-4cf4-8677-2a664d7267c2

LAN Events (Ray's KJVision meeting and Men of Iron Conference): https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

She's done with church: https://www.facebook.com/reel/26009890108674201

'Ethnic': https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ethnic

'Race': https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ethnic

What is Eschatology? https://www.logos.com/grow/what-is-eschatology/?msockid=29f8ae9430d7602823f4b8e031f861eb

Preterism: https://www.gotquestions.org/preterist.html

Pete Hegseth prayer: https://www.facebook.com/reel/5188736541352426

Demonic Hierarchy: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image-46.png

JFK Secret Society speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_mp4Ey6OjM


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
