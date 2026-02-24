THE DIFFERENT VIEWS OF THE END TIMES | 2-24-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show #2607
Show Notes:
Support Eileen: https://secure.anedot.com/tesch-for-senate/8819664e-2dc8-4cf4-8677-2a664d7267c2
LAN Events (Ray's KJVision meeting and Men of Iron Conference): https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/
She's done with church: https://www.facebook.com/reel/26009890108674201
'Ethnic': https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ethnic
'Race': https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ethnic
What is Eschatology? https://www.logos.com/grow/what-is-eschatology/?msockid=29f8ae9430d7602823f4b8e031f861eb
Preterism: https://www.gotquestions.org/preterist.html
Pete Hegseth prayer: https://www.facebook.com/reel/5188736541352426
Demonic Hierarchy: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image-46.png
JFK Secret Society speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_mp4Ey6OjM
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop