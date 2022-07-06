Amazing Discoveries Part 5 Jonathan Gray Red Sea Crossing!

Back in the early 90s. Jonathan Gray unravels the epic journey of the Children of Israel. Through the wilderness, through the Red Sea and into the land of Midian. To the mountain of God.

Ron Wyatt had previously discovered this significant route.

Both Jonathan and Ron have since passed on to their rest. Jonathan's website: http://www.beforeus.com Ron Wyatt's family maintains this excellent website: https://www.ronwyatt.com