Joe, You're Busted!

[Bidan]’s Playbook: Deny, Deny, Deny
* He can no longer deny smoking-gun evidence (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).
* We knew the real Joe from the very start.
* Special counsel: he packed up his own boxes; shared classified info with ghost writer.
Movie Plot Twist
* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.
* Some of the demons are waking up; others are still wailing or running interference.
* Ask yourself: who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One
◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (9 February 2024)
