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Funding the Monster State: FDR, Nixon and the Gold Standard
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125 views • August 16, 2019
On August 15, 1971 Richard Nixon closed what was called the “gold window.” Since then, the purchasing power of fiat money has dropped 80% while gold has gone up from $35 then to the $1500 range today. Michael Boldin talks about what happened and how this has helped prop up the largest government in history - with some background starting in 1933.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 16, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Today in History: Nixon Slams Shut the “Gold Window”
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/15/today-in-history-nixon-slams-shut-the-gold-window/
How Inflation Destroys Civilization
https://internationalman.com/articles/how-inflation-destroys-civilization/
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 16, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Today in History: Nixon Slams Shut the “Gold Window”
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/08/15/today-in-history-nixon-slams-shut-the-gold-window/
How Inflation Destroys Civilization
https://internationalman.com/articles/how-inflation-destroys-civilization/
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