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Trump Is The Most Pro-Gay And The Most Godly President. HAPPY SUNday, Evangelicals Church & State
Amazing Word Ministries
Amazing Word Ministries
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24 views • August 25, 2020
Website: http://amazingwordministries.org/
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=AZFUZDSQASRDJ
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Amazing Word Ministries
PO Box 1111
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 83508
Phone # 503-985-8520
Email: [email protected]

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THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT...!!!!

Sincerely!
Pr. Emmanuel Nougaisse

"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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