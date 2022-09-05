Food Shortages – Part 2

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 5, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares a great warning with us in Part 2. Fertilizer shortages are rising, and therefore, food shortages will follow to a global extreme. We must be prepared as God has given the warning to His prophets and People in dreams and visions. Make sure you can survive if you are house bound for at least one year.
00:00 - Global Fertilizer Shortage
06:40 - CornerstoneAssetMetals
07:40 - Buy Non-Perishable Foods Now
08:22 - 6000 to Evacuate North Carolina
08:57 - Barefoot Hungry People
12:32 - The Shows Over
17:36 - The Chimera Dream
21:21 - Beam Destroying Video
21:57 - List of Food Manufacturing Places Destroyed
25:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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