Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





September 5, 2022





Today Pastor Stan shares a great warning with us in Part 2. Fertilizer shortages are rising, and therefore, food shortages will follow to a global extreme. We must be prepared as God has given the warning to His prophets and People in dreams and visions. Make sure you can survive if you are house bound for at least one year.





00:00 - Global Fertilizer Shortage

06:40 - CornerstoneAssetMetals

07:40 - Buy Non-Perishable Foods Now

08:22 - 6000 to Evacuate North Carolina

08:57 - Barefoot Hungry People

12:32 - The Shows Over

17:36 - The Chimera Dream

21:21 - Beam Destroying Video

21:57 - List of Food Manufacturing Places Destroyed

25:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ipm83-food-shortages-part-2-09052022.html



