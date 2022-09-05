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Food Shortages – Part 2
High Hopes
High Hopes
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112 views • September 05, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


September 5, 2022


Today Pastor Stan shares a great warning with us in Part 2. Fertilizer shortages are rising, and therefore, food shortages will follow to a global extreme. We must be prepared as God has given the warning to His prophets and People in dreams and visions. Make sure you can survive if you are house bound for at least one year.


00:00 - Global Fertilizer Shortage

06:40 - CornerstoneAssetMetals

07:40 - Buy Non-Perishable Foods Now

08:22 - 6000 to Evacuate North Carolina

08:57 - Barefoot Hungry People

12:32 - The Shows Over

17:36 - The Chimera Dream

21:21 - Beam Destroying Video

21:57 - List of Food Manufacturing Places Destroyed

25:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


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To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

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For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ipm83-food-shortages-part-2-09052022.html


Keywords
north carolinachristianprophecyfood shortagesreligionglobalgoldsilverdestructionhungryevacuationprophecy clubbarefootstan johnsonfertilizer shortagejosephs kitchennon-perishable foodschimera dreambeam destroyingfood manufacturing plants
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