Corporate Deliverance Prayer

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Pastor Dean goes through common demonic strongholds and leads everyone in corporate prayer. This is an example of deliverance prayer that all believers in Jesus Christ can pray. Deliverance is a battle, so we must all pray boldly and strongly as we break through the chains and set the captives free.