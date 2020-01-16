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Direct Energy Weapons Produce Massive Amounts Of Beta Particles
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105 views • January 16, 2020
Radiation such as beta, alpha, gamma, etc, particles are reaching everyone- Your DNA and Immune System have a lot going against healthy people- I invite you to have a listen- Pause the video every few sentences and think about what I am saying- Share and subscribe if you can- Thanks for stopping by- Wesley Thompson Facebook, Poplar Bluff, MO.; @westhmpsn1 on twitter, Links to get to my channel: [wonderman] channel YT https://youtu.be/Vbeogn33wOE , [Wes Truther] channel YT http://www.youtube.com/c/WesTruther , and WesTruther, posts- brighteon.com Force, Intent, Power and Ability, Who has It and Who Has Not? 12-13-2019 https://www.brighteon.com/b22e2c7d-efbc-44e0-942f-b4b8f5b0521e
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