False & True Prophets
In Episode 55 we discuss some prophecies made by claimed modern day prophets about Donald Trump and his re-election as president. We look at the biblical criteria of a true prophet and also look at what constitutes a false prophet. To know the difference is especially important in the times we live in, because the Bible tells us that there will be many false prophets, and we have to know how to distinguish between a true and a false prophet.
