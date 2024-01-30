Create New Account
UFC is getting more popular here in Medellin , The venues are fairly small like the one you see in this video so you can be really close to the fighters when they beat the crap out of each other
These guys really know how to fight.  We heard there might be another fight coming up here in town.  I will keep you posted

ufcfightsmedellin

