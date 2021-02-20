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Trump: Twitter is boring now without me
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320 views • February 20, 2021
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks about the level of support he sees from people now that he's out of office, and how he feels about his indefinite absence from most major social media platforms. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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