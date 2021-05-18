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Scientists Discover Anti-Maskers Are Really Good At Science! Uh-oh.
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190 views • May 18, 2021
MIT did a study on Covid Skeptics and guess what? They found out we're better at science, data analytics and communication than they are! Unfortunately this means we have to be stopped. I read from the study and give my commentary. **** To support my work, please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU! ****
TIMESTAMP for "Implications and Conclusion" 34:20
Link to study: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
TIMESTAMP for "Implications and Conclusion" 34:20
Link to study: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
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