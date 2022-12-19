https://gnews.org/articles/600722
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/16/2022 Prince from NFSC on War Room: The CCP is waging unrestricted warfare and primarily they focus on media infiltration, especially social media infiltration. Twitter permanently banned Miles Guo back in 2017 is a live example of the infiltration.
