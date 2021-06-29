BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DOCTOR OF NEUROLOGY - THE COVID-19 VACCINE CAUSES BLOOD CLOTS AND STROKES
Terra Times
Terra Times
237 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
242 views • June 29, 2021
A short video on the creation of blood clots by the Covid-19 vaccines.
Keywords
coronaviruscorona-viruscovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Review Links Insomnia to 26% Higher Relative Risk of Stroke

Morgan S. Verity
Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Study using AI links trees to lower risk of cardiovascular disease

Jacob Thomas
Black Coffee Linked To Longer Life, But Sugar And Cream May Undo Benefits – New Study Reveals

Black Coffee Linked To Longer Life, But Sugar And Cream May Undo Benefits – New Study Reveals

Coco Somers
Research links common nitrates in water and processed meats to increased dementia risk

Research links common nitrates in water and processed meats to increased dementia risk

Ava Grace
Harnessing the healing power of spearmint essential oil

Harnessing the healing power of spearmint essential oil

Laura Harris
Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Full-fat dairy reconsidered: New science challenges decades of dietary dogma

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy