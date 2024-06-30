Wildlife at Extreme Risk, of what?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jabbing & Burning. Maybe this will shed some light on the reality of the state 🤔
Well, my life has had another major disruption this year . I'm not sure if I will be making any videos in the foreseeable future, IDK. Hang in there with me 🤗 I'm about to embark on a life changing trip... once more. I really have no clue what's about to happen. I will try and do updates when I can, and at some point, I will be more clear about these life changes. So Until Next Time Stay Aware, Be Prepared, and Keep Looking Up 👀
Much love ... peace ✌️
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
Buy me a coffee ☕
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
MontgomeryPeabody
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos