Bodies in Gaza are Piling Up from Israels Genocide That's Currently Taking Place





Footage of burned and mutilated bodies of Gazans from Israel's genocidal seige on Gaza. 2024/05/08





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Gaza, Rafah, Jews, Israel, Civilians s, murdered, attacked, killed, slaughtered, bodies, holocaust, Jewish war crimes, antisemtism, racism, bigotry, radicalism, Judaism, Talmud, Antichrist, Palestine,