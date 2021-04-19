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Vaccine Passports, Transgenderism, Election Integrity & A Tyrannical Governor With Rep. Eric Lucero
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12 views • April 19, 2021
Minnesota, like many states in the Union, is under attack and have been for more than a year. Rep. Eric Lucero has been one of the men fighting back against the tyranny in his state of Minnesota. He joins me in this episode to inform the public of what's taking place in the Minnesota State House.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccine-passports-transgenderism-election-integrity-a-tyrannical-governor-with-minnesota-state-rep-eric-lucero/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccine-passports-transgenderism-election-integrity-a-tyrannical-governor-with-minnesota-state-rep-eric-lucero/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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