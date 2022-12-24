La follia del panettone 24 Dicembre 2022

È nato si dice premiere https://youtu.be/HuYWEkZBuyI
Youtube & il panettone (dialetto veronese) https://youtu.be/GXxlfscyPMU
Come distruggere silenziosamente gli artigiani sulla Terra piatta con le colombe https://youtu.be/1eBS41aaBZY
Panettone 37 euro https://www.posillipodolceofficina.com/
Ferragni https://www.scattidigusto.it/2022/12/16/lucarelli-ferragni-balocco-pandoro-non-e-beneficenza/
Panettone da 55 euro https://youtu.be/kvW1Mf75tKg
Panettone senza impastatrice https://youtu.be/z-rVdeaAyaM
Il pandoro fatto in casa https://youtu.be/w40gdbpGnn4
Pandoro at Home https://youtu.be/5ODvs5OSWvE
Glassatura (7,24 milioni di iscritti) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vdl1xudUdzo
Glassatura (450 iscritti) https://youtu.be/K9NwGzXfXKE
ATTENZIONE: TUTTI I LINK DEI VIDEO BRIGHTEON SONO BANNATI A LIVELLO MONDIALE DALLA MAGGIOR PARTE DEI SOCIAL (es. Facebook, Twitter, ecc.)AL MOMENTO FUNZIONA TELEGRAM E QUASI TUTTE LE E MAIL.
https://www.tinelli.eu
Mettere in discussione, fare ricerca, eseguire prove e confutare fatti scientifici da tutte le angolazioni è scienza.
Credere ciecamente in ciò che ci hanno detto ed insegnato attraverso la scolarizzazione obbligatoria è religione.
Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.