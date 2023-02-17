Catherine Austin Fitts|What Can I Do About CBDCs? | Financial Rebellion
133 views
Feb 5, 2023 UNITED STATES
Catherine Austin Fitts|What Can I Do About CBDCs? | Financial Rebellion What’s the big deal with central bank digital currencies and the push for digital assets? Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey discuss the details in this episode of ‘Financial Rebellion.’ Tune in! Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the creators of Financial rebellion.
Keywords
wifipolly tommeycredit cardcatherine austin fittscbdcsqr codefinancial rebellioncarolyn betts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos