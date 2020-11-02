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What The Bleep Do We Know?
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75 views • November 02, 2020
This is one of my all-time favorite videos. It deals with the nature of consciousness. It is so interesting and compelling to watch, I believe you will watch it many times, just as I have. I takes you on a life-changing journey with Amanda, a deaf photographer who tumbles down a metaphysical rabbit hole. Her mind-bending voyage through the worlds of science and spirituality includes revelations by quantum physics experts, playful animation, and even a conversation with a wise, 35,000-year-old being. Ultimately, Amanda’s perception of reality is turned inside out and the meaning of life becomes clear. See for yourself why this groundbreaking movie has become one of the most talked about films of all time on the Internet.
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