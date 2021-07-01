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PRESIDENT BIDEN, SECRETARY CARDONA, & "COMMUNITY SCHOOLS" (PART ONE): WHAT ARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS?
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10 views • July 01, 2021
This is the first installment in a two-part series that examines the prospects of "community schools" under the direction of President Biden's nominee for Secretary of Education: Miguel Cardona.
In this first installment (Part One), I diagram the essential elements of "community schools": data-mining of students' "lifelong learning" analytics through public-private "wrap-around services" that provide workforce training, healthcare services, and criminal justice interventions. I also document the history of community schooling, and illustrate this history with several examples of privatized community schooling projects managed by multinational corporations including IBM and Monsanto.
Source: School World Order
In this first installment (Part One), I diagram the essential elements of "community schools": data-mining of students' "lifelong learning" analytics through public-private "wrap-around services" that provide workforce training, healthcare services, and criminal justice interventions. I also document the history of community schooling, and illustrate this history with several examples of privatized community schooling projects managed by multinational corporations including IBM and Monsanto.
Source: School World Order
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