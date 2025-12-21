BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 224.
3 views • 1 day ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden pens".


"You have sprung from me and from that moment you have been prepared, and by sending you to the earth, that is the place of struggle and improvement, I have given you the Law, which Teaches you love for your Father and which also tells you: Love one another, so that you are in harmony with all the beings that I have Created. Before me, you are all great and worthy. I have Formed everyone with the same Love and for me there is no difference between one and the other."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 224, Verse 2


"Think that I have forgiven your faults and have removed your imperfections. I have used simple, rude and ignorant intellects, which I have polished to carry out my Designs.

My Word will be written. That Book will be the Guide and Teaching of the people. If you are not ready to understand my new Inspirations, keep studying my Word. I am preparing the hearts of the disciples who are to form this Book. In it, you will find my Essence and my Presence. It will be the inheritance that I will bequeath to humanity and men inspired by me will dictate laws of love, wise precepts, thoughts and maxims that the world will know, because my Word will find anxious hearts, willing to receive it in all the peoples of the earth."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 224, Verses 11-12


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 224 of 366: 


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

