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Getting in Shape, About To Do Dips
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52 views • May 25, 2021
This was taken about 6 or 7 years ago when I was on a diet and only doing pushups and dips between my washer and dryer, along with some beginner gymnastics training. No gym or weights or weightlifting here. I should have kept it up.
I'm getting back into it soon. Hope to have upload some videos showing my progress.
I'm getting back into it soon. Hope to have upload some videos showing my progress.
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