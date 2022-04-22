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Malachi Martin: The Triumph of the Immaculate Heart will begin in Kyiv
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285 views • April 22, 2022
I miss Christendom.
The Vatican revealed the 3rd secret of Fatima on May 13th 2000.
There are those of us who believe the Vatican did not reveal the entire secret. This is based mainly on the fact that prior statements from those who had seen the secret do not match up with what was revealed. Including statements from st. John paul 2 himself. But all that is for another video.
One such person, who claimed to have seen the secret, and swore not to reveal its contents, was Malachi Martin. Martin was a controversial figure to say the least. He wrote books about the Vatican making what at the time were outrageous claims. Many of which have turned out to be true.
Prior to his death in 1999 he gave a series of interviews both to Art Bell and Bernard Janzen. In these interviews the subject of the 3rd secret often came up. Although Martin would not reveal its contents directly, he would discuss it in a general sense. Something of interest to today's situation, Martin said, is that the message of Fatima centered around not only Russia, which is to be expected, but Ukraine and in particular Kiev as well.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfeWyiGqb7E
The Vatican revealed the 3rd secret of Fatima on May 13th 2000.
There are those of us who believe the Vatican did not reveal the entire secret. This is based mainly on the fact that prior statements from those who had seen the secret do not match up with what was revealed. Including statements from st. John paul 2 himself. But all that is for another video.
One such person, who claimed to have seen the secret, and swore not to reveal its contents, was Malachi Martin. Martin was a controversial figure to say the least. He wrote books about the Vatican making what at the time were outrageous claims. Many of which have turned out to be true.
Prior to his death in 1999 he gave a series of interviews both to Art Bell and Bernard Janzen. In these interviews the subject of the 3rd secret often came up. Although Martin would not reveal its contents directly, he would discuss it in a general sense. Something of interest to today's situation, Martin said, is that the message of Fatima centered around not only Russia, which is to be expected, but Ukraine and in particular Kiev as well.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfeWyiGqb7E
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