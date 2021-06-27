The West Is Ready for the Virus War Waged by the CCP Now

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In the June 24, 2021 Gettr video, Mr. Miles Guo said that he sat with a man “who can decide the world’s fate” in his residence to discuss the truth about the virus, and he felt that the West was ready to fight back in the virus war waged by the CCP already. He said the result of the “taking down the CCP with the truth about the virus” strategy had already been determined when the fellow fighter in Europe presented the hard evidence, including videos and documents signed by the “Zhongnanhai pit”, to the West.