Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Dr. Robert O. Young

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Hier geht`s zum deutschen Stream:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-115-Young-Odysee-final:3
Guest:
Dr. Robert O. Young - Naturopath, nutritional expert, author
His most popular works are the "pH Miracle" series of books, which outline his view about holistic
healing and an "alkalarian" lifestyle - Read The pH Miracle Revised and Updated book - www.phmiracleproduts.com
Learn more about the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young at:
www.drrobertyoung.com
[email protected]
About:
On graphene based nanowires, scaffolding, and pathological blood clotting leading to injuries and death.
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
About the receiving and transmitting of this nanotechnology once implanted into the animal or human
and connected via the Wifi grid and skynet.
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62d35c20f4450907412002d3
About his research on pleomorphism and how it relates to the health problems and treatments of today
About “post-covid outfections diagnosed as ILD or interstitial fluid lung disease which is NOT idiopathic”
The Corona Committee was founded on the initiative of attorney and economist Viviane Fischer and attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. It is conducting a review of evidence on the Corona crisis and measures.
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-corona-investigative-committee-interviews-robert-o-young
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion
Only through your donation the work of the Corona Investigative Committee is possible:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com/donate/