Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Corona Investigative Committee Interviews Dr. Robert O. Young

Hier geht`s zum deutschen Stream:

https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-115-Young-Odysee-final:3

Guest:

Dr. Robert O. Young - Naturopath, nutritional expert, author

His most popular works are the "pH Miracle" series of books, which outline his view about holistic

healing and an "alkalarian" lifestyle - Read The pH Miracle Revised and Updated book - www.phmiracleproduts.com

Learn more about the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young at:

www.drrobertyoung.com

[email protected]

About:

On graphene based nanowires, scaffolding, and pathological blood clotting leading to injuries and death.

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

About the receiving and transmitting of this nanotechnology once implanted into the animal or human

and connected via the Wifi grid and skynet.

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=62d35c20f4450907412002d3

About his research on pleomorphism and how it relates to the health problems and treatments of today

About “post-covid outfections diagnosed as ILD or interstitial fluid lung disease which is NOT idiopathic”

The Corona Committee was founded on the initiative of attorney and economist Viviane Fischer and attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. It is conducting a review of evidence on the Corona crisis and measures.

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-corona-investigative-committee-interviews-robert-o-young

Learn more about the committee:

https://corona-investigative-committee.com

Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:

https://securewhistleblower.com

Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:

https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish

Tor:

http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion

Only through your donation the work of the Corona Investigative Committee is possible:

https://corona-investigative-committee.com/donate/