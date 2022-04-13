FIRST 5G TOWERS I'VE SEEN WITH AN FCC REGISTRATION #!!!!

Location: City of Apache Junction AZ, Parks & Recreation Dept. Idaho road.



All 5G towers I've documented in the metro Phoenix area are lacking posted FCC registration numbers(so they can be located remotely by the US public). This is the first one I've seen with an FCC # posted on it.



THIS IS MORE EVIDENCE CROWN & CASTLE IS COMMITTING MASSIVE FEDERAL, FCC LAW VIOLATIONS NOT POSTING FCC LOCATION NUMBERS AND NOT RECORDING THEM IN THE FCC DATABASE, SO THE US PUBLIC CAN FIND THEM! THEY ARE HIDING THE 5G TOWER LOCATIONS BECAUSE THEY'RE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND BEING USED FOR BAD INTENT.



Apparently, this is because Crown and Castle can't easily get away with breaking the law on City property. The City should also not be accepting $$ from Crown & Castle to post two dangerous radiation towers on public property.