The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 3 A) The Spiritual Significance of Eating Flesh

The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 3) The Spiritual Significance of Eating Flesh.



In Part 3 we further drive the nail into the coffin by going into the most important section of this 4 part series. The initial Spiritual causes and effects of eating Flesh. We go into the untold origins / history of how, where and who started this traditional corruption and agenda. We also will show how the Most High set his original laws and penalties against it.



Lastly we show what the true Messiah said in different books but same scriptures and accounts im contrast to the famous gospel verses regarding the "eating of fish".



Please take notes.

Remember to please DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



This series in the Most Important information and hidden truth on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator



Special thanks to brother Inyarachaa for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary.

ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!