Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 1030 Troops, 11 Tanks and 9 APVs in 24 Hours

US Military News
Apr 10, 2024
Today, we're diving into a topic that's making headlines around the world: Russia's military losses in Ukraine. In a stunning turn of events, Russia has suffered significant casualties, losing 1030 troops, 11 tanks, and 9 armored personnel vehicles (APVs) in just one day.
This raises serious questions about the effectiveness of Russia's military strategy and the impact of these losses on the ongoing conflict.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWclmF8Z8Zo
