Australia Craziness, Israel Being ShutOut from Flying, More Details from Dr Robert Young

Del Bigtree's latest episode of The Highwire is packed and most is here.

First to how the media truly are pushing a narrative with behind the scenes video of the 'Hollywood-esk' news.

Israel citizens are finding out quickly that the 'vaccines' do NOT give you freedoms because now their citizens are being banned from flying to other countries because of shedding of the virus and even though some have already had four shots they are being refused entry because of the threat of load shedding from them. Delta IS the shedding of virus from the 'vaccinated'.

Australia's continual tightening of restrictions of human rights and freedoms to coerce people to vaccinate to be part of society. It is all about getting these shots in every human. It Has To Stop.

Then lastly we have more from Dr Robert Young explaining the graphene and other alloys found in the shots and why they may be these. Are they there to 'connect' each human as part of the IoT, Internet of Things?



Credit Del Bigtree's The Highwire and Dr Robert Young

thehighwire.com

www.drrobertyoung.com