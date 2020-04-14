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Why People Die From COVID-19
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89 views • April 14, 2020
The short answer: Because we haven't had a free medical market for 108 years. AMA sanctioned medical treatments for chronic illness make people weak and drug-dependent. Meanwhile - science based, clinically verified, health-promoting treatments developed and delivered by licensed Naturopathic Physicians are side-lined. Benjamin Rush, MD was correct after all...
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