EP 2190-6PM BREAKING: "Biden, along with many others, will be an inmate" PLUS: CRITICAL ELECTION FRAUD UPDATES

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WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 11, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3139968540
Time now to rest, comfortable in my belief that @realDonaldTrump won a historic landslide victory across nation on November 3. Be patient. Biden will never be President of our nation. To the contrary, Biden, along with many others, will be an inmate. Be patient. Trust Trump. -PRESIDENTIAL ATTORNEY, LIN WOOD
SPECIAL GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
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