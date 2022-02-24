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Leaders, 7 seals unveiling; Israel kindling with human fire
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496 views • February 24, 2022
Prophetic Word, received February 23rd 2022, maybe 3pm
A word that moves around a lot in different subjects.
Very metaphorical – two big blocks – first about the leadership of this world and the second is about Israel.
Scripture:
Daniel 7:10/ Revelation 20:12
Revelation 5
Matthew 10:29-31/ Luke 12:6-7
John 3:8
Revelation 15:1,7; 16:1
Job 4:8/ Proverbs 22:8/ Galatians 6:7-8
Proverbs 25:14
Matthew 5:14
John 9:4
1 Timothy 2:1/ Psalm 122:6/ Ephesians 6:18
Genesis 20:(1-)17-18
Ezekiel 7:25/ 1 Thessalonians 5:3
2 Kings 6:16 (8-...)
Ezekiel 37:1-14
John 4:23-24
Leviticus 10:1-2; 16:1
Matthew 24:37-38/ 1 Peter 3:20
Daniel 3:19-27
Isiah 41:10/ ........
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-23-leaders-unveiling-prayer-israel/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
A word that moves around a lot in different subjects.
Very metaphorical – two big blocks – first about the leadership of this world and the second is about Israel.
Scripture:
Daniel 7:10/ Revelation 20:12
Revelation 5
Matthew 10:29-31/ Luke 12:6-7
John 3:8
Revelation 15:1,7; 16:1
Job 4:8/ Proverbs 22:8/ Galatians 6:7-8
Proverbs 25:14
Matthew 5:14
John 9:4
1 Timothy 2:1/ Psalm 122:6/ Ephesians 6:18
Genesis 20:(1-)17-18
Ezekiel 7:25/ 1 Thessalonians 5:3
2 Kings 6:16 (8-...)
Ezekiel 37:1-14
John 4:23-24
Leviticus 10:1-2; 16:1
Matthew 24:37-38/ 1 Peter 3:20
Daniel 3:19-27
Isiah 41:10/ ........
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-23-leaders-unveiling-prayer-israel/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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