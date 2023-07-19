NWO: U.S. is controlling the weather as graphene found in rainwater & wildfires!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Climate engineering is hurting the planet and God’s special creation: human beings. Global elites are playing God and are trying to control the weather. Dane Wigington, Executive Producer of the climate engineering documentary, "The Dimming", joins Stew to talk about weather warfare.



The United States has the tools including HAARP and lasers to modify and control the weather so as to make the false gospel of climate change of the Vatican’s pope look real with the purpose of making the pope look like a champion or as someone who is speaking truth, when Revelation 13:2 says that the dragon or satan, who is the father of LIES, gives his power and authority to the Vatican beast.





So what is the purpose of the pope to promote his false gospel of climate change? The Vatican is using the evil instruments of climate change of the United States, HAARP and lasers, to make the pope’s gospel of climate change look real so that the world can unite under the pope’s leadership and make the world WORSHIP the pope (Revelation 13:8). How? When the pope will enforce his request for a SUNday law of rest and worship on SUNday, which is the pope’s ‘sabbath’.





The pope’s ‘sabbath’ is SUNday which goes CONTRARY to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God in Exodus 20:8-11, the day on which Christ attended public weekly Sabbath worship services in Luke 4 as well as Christians in Acts 13:42, 44 when they gathered to listened to Paul preach on Sabbath day.





This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!





Revelation 14:9-11 explains why. NOTE: The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor.





The mark of the beast has to do with worship based on a false system of worship including the false day of public weekly worship: SUNday, which goes back to Egypt and ancient Babylon (Revelation 14:9; Revelation 16:2; Revelation 19:20; Revelation 20:4, King James Bible). The RFID chip, tattoo and vaccines have nothing to do with worship.





Keep the 7th day Sabbath, which is the Creator's holy day or rest and public worship, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington